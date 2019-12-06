NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks stay unbeaten in Dubai after Spain win

2019-12-06 12:18
Rosko Specman
Rosko Specman (Getty images)
Related Links

Herman Mostert - Sport24

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens side qualified for the Cup quarter-finals of the Dubai Sevens after defeating Spain on Friday.

MATCH CENTRE: Dubai Sevens

The Blitzboks won 35-5, after leading 14-0 at the break.

After a slow start in which they had to fend off a gallant Spanish side on their own tryline, the South Africans clicked into gear and eventually ran in five tries, with speedster Rosko Specman bagging a brace.

Goal-kickers - Justin Geduld and Selvyn Davids - also impressed by slotting all five conversions.

South Africa edged Kenya 17-12 in their first match on Thursday and will face England in their final Pool D match later on Friday (17:54 SA time).

Earlier on Friday, England beat Kenya 12-5 which means their match with South Africa will determine the group winner.

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Rosko Specman (2), Chris Dry, Siviwe Soyizwapi, JC Pretroius

Conversions: Justin Geduld (2), Selvyn Davids (3)

Spain

Try: Pol Pla

Read more on:    world rugby sevens series  |  sevens  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
CSA suspends 3 more officials, including former acting CFO CSA finance boss quits, lists 'credit card abuse' Bacher calls for CSA boss to quit: 'We're the joke of world cricket' Bok loosie 'embarrassed' by 3-week ban Financial blow as Standard Bank cuts ties as CSA sponsor
Bok loosie 'embarrassed' by 3-week ban Peyper SA's lone referee at 2020 Six Nations Tiger's 'aura' has dimmed, says Presidents Cup rival Ernie Mickey Arthur the next Sri Lanka coach - source Coetzee to coach Team SA at ATP Cup

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 