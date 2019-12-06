Blitzboks stay unbeaten in Dubai after Spain win

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens side qualified for the Cup quarter-finals of the Dubai Sevens after defeating Spain on Friday.
MATCH CENTRE: Dubai Sevens
The Blitzboks won 35-5, after leading 14-0 at the break.
After a slow start in which they had to fend off a gallant Spanish side on their own tryline, the South Africans clicked into gear and eventually ran in five tries, with speedster Rosko Specman bagging a brace.
Goal-kickers - Justin Geduld and Selvyn Davids - also impressed by slotting all five conversions.
South Africa edged Kenya 17-12 in their first match on Thursday and will face England in their final Pool D match later on Friday (17:54 SA time).
Earlier on Friday, England beat Kenya 12-5 which means their match with South Africa will determine the group winner.
Scorers:
South Africa
Tries: Rosko Specman (2), Chris Dry, Siviwe Soyizwapi, JC Pretroius
Conversions: Justin Geduld (2), Selvyn Davids (3)
Spain
Try: Pol Pla