Blitzboks sneak past USA to set up New Zealand semi-final in LA

Cape Town - The Blitzboks booked their spot in the Cup semi-finals of the Los Angeles Sevens after a come-from-behind win over hosts USA on Sunday.



MATCH CENTRE | Los Angeles Sevens

The South Africans overcame an early 10-0 deficit to win 12-10 and set up a semi-final encounter against New Zealand.

The USA raced into a 10-0 lead in the first half thanks to two tries from speedster Carlin Isles.

But South Africa reduced the score to 10-5 at half-time courtesy of a try from Ryan Oosthuizen. The Blitzboks piled on the pressure in the second stanza, and despite some resolute American defence, finally broke through when JC Pretorius barged over under the posts just before full-time.

Selvyn Davids slotted the conversion as South Africa hung on in the final moments to seal victory.

The Blitzboks now face the All Blacks Sevens at 23:45 (SA time) on Sunday night. In the other semi-final, Fiji will face Australia (23:23 SA time).

The Bronze Final is scheduled for 01:55 (SA time) on Monday morning and the Cup Final at 02:26 (SA time).

Scorers:



SA

Tries: Ryan Oosthuizen, JC Pretorius

Conversion: Selvyn Davids

USA

Tries: Carlin Isles (2)