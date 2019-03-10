NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks 3 from 3 in Vancouver, face Argentina in QF

2019-03-10 07:00
Selvyn Davids (Gallo Images)
Selvyn Davids (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens side were off to a perfect start at the Vancouver Sevens after beating Chile, Wales and the United States to top Pool A.

The Blitzboks gained a small manner of revenge in their opening game as they swept aside Chile 43-0.

The Blitzboks were shocked last week when the South American side held them to a 5-all draw in Las Vegas and while they didn’t lose the game, it set the tone for an inconsistent performance that led them to tied seventh place, way below their normal par.

A hard-fought 19-10 over Wales was achieved thanks to tries from captain Philip Snyman, Selvyn Davids and Johannes Pretorius, two of which were converted by Davids. 

Their most impressive win was to come in the last game of day one, with the Blitzboks downing the Sevens World Series leaders, the in-form team from the United States.

South Africa won with a double from Pretorius and try for Stedman Gans.

Davids added two conversions for a 19-7 victory.

The Blitzboks now face Argentina in the quarter-finals of the competition. That match kicks off at 20:08 (SA time).

Read more on:    blitsboks  |  sevens  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ernie Els on the Masters: 'I won't miss the place' Bulls’ SA ‘hat-trick’ sends clear signal Swiss Miss Hingis now a mum Bulls machine rumbles on after Sharks thumping Lions beat Jaguares in Ellis Park try-fest
Ethienne Reynecke chats to Sport24 Pretorius won't lie down in Proteas all-rounder race Liverpool title win will not heal Gerrard's 'wound' Ruan Ackermann pens new deal with Gloucester Eastern Cape consortium acquires ownership of Southern Kings

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 