Blitzboks 3 from 3 in Vancouver, face Argentina in QF

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens side were off to a perfect start at the Vancouver Sevens after beating Chile, Wales and the United States to top Pool A.

The Blitzboks gained a small manner of revenge in their opening game as they swept aside Chile 43-0.

The Blitzboks were shocked last week when the South American side held them to a 5-all draw in Las Vegas and while they didn’t lose the game, it set the tone for an inconsistent performance that led them to tied seventh place, way below their normal par.

A hard-fought 19-10 over Wales was achieved thanks to tries from captain Philip Snyman, Selvyn Davids and Johannes Pretorius, two of which were converted by Davids.

Their most impressive win was to come in the last game of day one, with the Blitzboks downing the Sevens World Series leaders, the in-form team from the United States.

South Africa won with a double from Pretorius and try for Stedman Gans.

Davids added two conversions for a 19-7 victory.

The Blitzboks now face Argentina in the quarter-finals of the competition. That match kicks off at 20:08 (SA time).