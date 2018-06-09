NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks' Sevens title hopes in hands of USA

2018-06-09 20:16
Neil Powell (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The South African Sevens side will be looking for a favour from England if they are to stand any chance of winning this year's HSBC World Rugby Sevens title.

Log leaders Fiji, who entered the 10th and final tournament in Paris this weekend with a seven point lead, were sensationally beaten by Kenya 22-19 in their Pool A clash to give Blitzboks fans a glimmer of hope.

But to their credit, Fiji stormed back to beat New Zealand 26-17 in their final must-win pool clash, having earlier accounted for Samoa 35-12, to progress to the Cup quarter-finals.

A win in that playoff match will guarantee Fiji a minimum of 15 tournament points, enough to hand them the 2017/18 title, with 22 points the most the Blitzboks could achieve for lifting the trophy.

A tie on points would hand Fiji the overall title as they have won five of the nine tournaments played to date, with South Africa only tasting success in the very first tournament, in Dubai, in late 2017.

The Blitzboks, decimated by injuries to key personal, were stunned themselves by Scotland (14-12) in their Pool B opener, but bounced back to beat Russia (21-19) and Canada (28-0).

Needing to lift the trophy to stand any hope of overall success, Neil Powell's Blitzboks will play Spain in the Cup quarter-finals at 11:19 SA time on Sunday.

Fiji will take on England in the first Cup quarter-final at 10:13 SA time.

Read more on:    blitzboks  |  sevens  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

No Bok front-row history as Nyakane withdrawn

2018-06-09 16:50

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks edge England in Ellis Park thriller All Blacks recover to hit 50 against France Kolisi not scared of higher-ranked England Quotas are ‘dying’ in SA rugby, says England-based Saffer Former Proteas bowler receives MBE
Tim Swiel chats to Sport24 WRAP: SuperSport Challenge - Week 8 Junior Springboks to face England in semis Mass Stormers exodus as lure of Europe strikes - AGAIN WATCH: AB surprises young, emotional fan

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Andy Murray goes 'electric' with Jaguar
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 