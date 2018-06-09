Blitzboks' Sevens title hopes in hands of USA

Cape Town - The South African Sevens side will be looking for a favour from England if they are to stand any chance of winning this year's HSBC World Rugby Sevens title.

Log leaders Fiji, who entered the 10th and final tournament in Paris this weekend with a seven point lead, were sensationally beaten by Kenya 22-19 in their Pool A clash to give Blitzboks fans a glimmer of hope.

But to their credit, Fiji stormed back to beat New Zealand 26-17 in their final must-win pool clash, having earlier accounted for Samoa 35-12, to progress to the Cup quarter-finals.

A win in that playoff match will guarantee Fiji a minimum of 15 tournament points, enough to hand them the 2017/18 title, with 22 points the most the Blitzboks could achieve for lifting the trophy.

A tie on points would hand Fiji the overall title as they have won five of the nine tournaments played to date, with South Africa only tasting success in the very first tournament, in Dubai, in late 2017.

The Blitzboks, decimated by injuries to key personal, were stunned themselves by Scotland (14-12) in their Pool B opener, but bounced back to beat Russia (21-19) and Canada (28-0).

Needing to lift the trophy to stand any hope of overall success, Neil Powell's Blitzboks will play Spain in the Cup quarter-finals at 11:19 SA time on Sunday.

Fiji will take on England in the first Cup quarter-final at 10:13 SA time.