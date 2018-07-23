NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks settle for bronze at RWC Sevens

2018-07-23 06:41
Neil Powell
Neil Powell (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Blitzboks had to settle for third place at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco on Sunday (Monday morning SA time).

The Springbok Sevens side defeated Fiji 24-19 in the Bronze medal match, having earlier suffered a disappointing 29-7 defeat to England in the semi-finals.

New Zealand defended their title when they thumped England 33-12 in the final.

In the match against Fiji, the Blitzboks outscored their opponents by four tries to three.

South Africa led 17-7 at half-time, before Siviwe Soyizwapi dotted down early in the second period for a 24-7 lead.

Fiji fought back with two late tries but it proved in vain.

Springbok Sevens coach, Neil Powell, said they were happy with the medal, although not the colour.

"What is most pleasing for me is the fact that, after that disappointment against England, we came out firing against Fiji and outplayed them to finish the season on a very strong performance.

“We have lost against them six times during the World Series, so to be able to beat them here was a huge effort from the players. We will never be happy with anything but first place, but the bronze medal does help to justify the efforts and sacrifices a little bit."

Powell congratulated New Zealand on winning the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament.

"They clearly know how to pitch for once-off tournaments, as they also won the Commonwealth Games gold, so well done to them. It was a great effort from them."

The Blitzboks arrive back in South Africa on Wednesday.

Scorers: SA v Fiji

Blitzboks

Tries: Philip Snyman, Zain Davids, Justin Geduld, Siviwe Soyizwapi
Conversions: Selvyn Davids, Geduld

Fiji

Tries: Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Semi Radradra, Josua Tuisova
Conversions: Vatemo Ravouvou, Amenoni Nasilasila

Read more on:    blitzboks  |  sevens  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

All Black magic as NZ retain RWC Sevens crown

56 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kevin Anderson is no patriot Proteas: PLEASE get those 5 runs, Theunis! Ex-WP hard man Clifford Etzebeth dies Froome team-mate thrown off Tour de France Blitzboks crush Scotland to secure World Cup semi-final
Kevin Anderson chats to Sport24 Upset Treu storms out of Stormers meeting Percy Tau excited to make European impact Conte to sue Chelsea over delayed sacking - reports Up to R1 500 to watch All Blacks at Loftus

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Kevin Anderson reflects on Wimbledon final defeat
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 