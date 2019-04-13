NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Unbeaten Blitzboks thump Fiji, face Samoa in Singapore quarter-finals

2019-04-13 13:51
Stedman Gans
Stedman Gans (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town -  The Blitzboks remained unbeaten at the World Rugby Singapore Sevens after they defeated Fiji in their final Pool A encounter at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Follow LIVE: Singapore Sevens

The Blitzboks 17-7 after leading 5-0 at half-time.

Neil Powell's men scored three tries through Stedman Gans, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Werner Kok. Selvyn Davids landed a conversion.

Fiji replied with a solitary try by Livai Koroigasagasa, while Vilimoni Botitu added the conversion.

The Blitzboks finish top of Pool A after beating Scotland 36-10 and Canada 36-0 earlier their other pool phase matches.

South Africa will take on Samoa in the Cup quarter-finals at 05:30 (SA time).

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Stedman Gans, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Werner Kok

Conversion: Selvyn Davids

Fiji

Try: Livai Koroigasagasa

Conversion: Vilimoni Botitu

Blitzboks squad:

1. Ryan Oosthuizen (14 tournaments, 66 matches, 70 points, 14 tries)

2. Sako Makata (3 tournaments, 12 matches, 0 points) 

3. Impi Visser (7 tournaments, 39 matches, 35 points, seven tries)

4. Chris Dry (67 tournaments; 336 matches, 465 points, 93 tries) 

5. Werner Kok (44 tournaments, 223 matches, 500 points, 100 tries)

6. Kurt-Lee Arendse (2 tournaments, 6 matches, 5 points)

7. Branco du Preez (68 tournaments, 344 matches, 1238 points; 90 tries, 391 conversions, 1 penalty, 1 drop goal)

8. Selvyn Davids (12 tournaments, 58 matches, 250 points, 28 tries, 55 conversions)

9. Justin Geduld (43 tournaments; 222 matches, 916 points - 97 tries, 214 conversions, 1 penalty)

10. Stedman Gans (16 tournaments, 74 matches, 110 points, 22 tries)

11. Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain; 25 tournaments, 129 matches, 395 points, 79 tries)

12. Angelo Davids (1 tournament, 5 matches, 0 points)

13. James Murphy (3 tournaments, 12 matches, 0 points) – travelling reserve

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Pollard to leave Bulls in R20 million mega deal? Stormers rise from near-dead ... and dance Bafana handed tough group for AFCON 2019 Stormers end tour with victory in Melbourne Tiger rocks Augusta, but 5 others share Masters lead
Folau vows to 'fight for career' after anti-gay outburst Kennedy Tsimba chats to Sport24 Wits declare Jantjie's R4.5m contract null and void Australian rugby league slams door on divisive Folau Amla's best form 'just around the corner'

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Vidic on his partnership with Rio Ferdinand
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 