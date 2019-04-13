Unbeaten Blitzboks thump Fiji, face Samoa in Singapore quarter-finals

Cape Town - The Blitzboks remained unbeaten at the World Rugby Singapore Sevens after they defeated Fiji in their final Pool A encounter at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The Blitzboks 17-7 after leading 5-0 at half-time.

Neil Powell's men scored three tries through Stedman Gans, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Werner Kok. Selvyn Davids landed a conversion.

Fiji replied with a solitary try by Livai Koroigasagasa, while Vilimoni Botitu added the conversion.

The Blitzboks finish top of Pool A after beating Scotland 36-10 and Canada 36-0 earlier their other pool phase matches.

South Africa will take on Samoa in the Cup quarter-finals at 05:30 (SA time).

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Stedman Gans, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Werner Kok

Conversion: Selvyn Davids

Fiji

Try: Livai Koroigasagasa

Conversion: Vilimoni Botitu

Blitzboks squad:

1. Ryan Oosthuizen (14 tournaments, 66 matches, 70 points, 14 tries)

2. Sako Makata (3 tournaments, 12 matches, 0 points)

3. Impi Visser (7 tournaments, 39 matches, 35 points, seven tries)

4. Chris Dry (67 tournaments; 336 matches, 465 points, 93 tries)

5. Werner Kok (44 tournaments, 223 matches, 500 points, 100 tries)

6. Kurt-Lee Arendse (2 tournaments, 6 matches, 5 points)

7. Branco du Preez (68 tournaments, 344 matches, 1238 points; 90 tries, 391 conversions, 1 penalty, 1 drop goal)

8. Selvyn Davids (12 tournaments, 58 matches, 250 points, 28 tries, 55 conversions)

9. Justin Geduld (43 tournaments; 222 matches, 916 points - 97 tries, 214 conversions, 1 penalty)

10. Stedman Gans (16 tournaments, 74 matches, 110 points, 22 tries)

11. Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain; 25 tournaments, 129 matches, 395 points, 79 tries)

12. Angelo Davids (1 tournament, 5 matches, 0 points)

13. James Murphy (3 tournaments, 12 matches, 0 points) – travelling reserve