Unbeaten Blitzboks thump Fiji, face Samoa in Singapore quarter-finals

Cape Town - The Blitzboks remained unbeaten at the World Rugby Singapore Sevens after they defeated Fiji in their final Pool A encounter at the National Stadium on Saturday.
The Blitzboks 17-7 after leading 5-0 at half-time.
Neil Powell's men scored three tries through Stedman Gans, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Werner Kok. Selvyn Davids landed a conversion.
Fiji replied with a solitary try by Livai Koroigasagasa, while Vilimoni Botitu added the conversion.
The Blitzboks finish top of Pool A after beating Scotland 36-10 and Canada 36-0 earlier their other pool phase matches.
South Africa will take on Samoa in the Cup quarter-finals at 05:30 (SA time).
Scorers:
South Africa
Tries: Stedman Gans, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Werner Kok
Conversion: Selvyn Davids
Fiji
Try: Livai Koroigasagasa
Conversion: Vilimoni Botitu
Blitzboks squad:
1. Ryan Oosthuizen (14 tournaments, 66 matches, 70 points, 14 tries)
2. Sako Makata (3 tournaments, 12 matches, 0 points)
3. Impi Visser (7 tournaments, 39 matches, 35 points, seven tries)
4. Chris Dry (67 tournaments; 336 matches, 465 points, 93 tries)
5. Werner Kok (44 tournaments, 223 matches, 500 points, 100 tries)
6. Kurt-Lee Arendse (2 tournaments, 6 matches, 5 points)
7. Branco du Preez (68 tournaments, 344 matches, 1238 points; 90 tries, 391 conversions, 1 penalty, 1 drop goal)
8. Selvyn Davids (12 tournaments, 58 matches, 250 points, 28 tries, 55 conversions)
9. Justin Geduld (43 tournaments; 222 matches, 916 points - 97 tries, 214 conversions, 1 penalty)
10. Stedman Gans (16 tournaments, 74 matches, 110 points, 22 tries)
11. Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain; 25 tournaments, 129 matches, 395 points, 79 tries)
12. Angelo Davids (1 tournament, 5 matches, 0 points)
13. James Murphy (3 tournaments, 12 matches, 0 points) – travelling reserve