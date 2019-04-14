NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks power past USA to reach Singapore Sevens final

2019-04-14 10:23
Siviwe Soyizwapi (Getty Images)
Cape Town - The Blitzboks booked their spot in the Cup final of the Singapore Sevens after a convincing semi-final win over the USA on Sunday.

The Springbok Sevens side won 24-12, after leading 12-0 at half-time.

The Blitzboks claimed four tries (including a penalty try) to stun the World Rugby Sevens Series leaders.

In the final at 13:00 (SA time), South Africa will face Fiji, who beat England 26-12 in their Cup semi-final clash. The Blitzboks beat Fiji 17-7 in pool phase play on Saturday.

Earlier on Sunday, the South Africans reached the Cup semi-finals with a 21-12 victory over Samoa.

Scorers:

SA

Tries: Siviwe Soyizwapi, Stedman Gans, Impi Visser, penalty try

Conversion: Branco du Preez

USA

Try: Stephen Tomasin, Joe Schroeder

Conversion: Madison Hughes

 

