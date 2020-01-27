NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks pooled with France, Argentina in Sydney

2020-01-27 11:42
Stedman Gans (Gallo Images)
Stedman Gans (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens side will look to bounce back to form at this weekend's Sydney Sevens after a disappointing 10th-place finish in Hamilton, New Zealand on Sunday.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

Neil Powell's men endured a horror time of things in Hamilton, losing to England (21-19), Kenya (36-14) and Fiji (12-5) - and only beating minnows Japan (31-5) - in their four matches.

All things considered, the Blitzboks can count themselves somewhat fortunate to have missed out on being drawn alongside any of those sides in Sydney, and have also avoided tournament hosts Australia and current runaway log leaders New Zealand.

Instead, the Blitzboks will battle it out with surprise beaten finalists in Hamilton, France; Argentina (who finished seventh) and a woeful Samoan side who were a lowly 15th.

Due to the recent change in the Sevens format, there will once again be no quarter-final round in Sydney.

WATCH | All Blacks perform haka after Hamilton win

The Blitzboks will have to finish atop Pool B in order to progress to the semi-finals, where, should they do so, they will face the winner of Pool C - which includes Australia, the USA, Scotland and Japan.

The winner of a heavyweight Pool A (New Zealand, Kenya, Fiji and Wales) will do battle with victors of the weakest pool on paper, Pool D, which comprises England, Canada, Ireland and Spain.

The Blitzboks will open their Sydney campaign against Argentina on Saturday, February 1 at 03:41 (SA time), followed by the clash against France (09:30). They will conclude their pool play against Samoa on Sunday at 02:51.

ALSO READ | No Blitzboks in Hamilton Dream Team

- Compiled by Garrin Lambley

Read more on:    blitzboks  |  sevens  |  garrin lambley  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kobe Bryant's teenage daughter also among 9 killed in helicopter crash NBA legend Jordan mourns death of 'little brother' Bryant NBA great Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash Philander cops fine for foul-mouthed outburst in final Test SA Super Rugby strengths, snags: BULLS
Pieter-Steph scoops SA Rugby Player of the Year award Klaasen's Australian Open bid over Stormers name 45-man Super Rugby squad 'Not cool', but Serena vows to continue 24th Slam quest 'I'm cried out' - Wozniacki ends career with Australia defeat

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 