Blitzboks pooled with France, Argentina in Sydney

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens side will look to bounce back to form at this weekend's Sydney Sevens after a disappointing 10th-place finish in Hamilton, New Zealand on Sunday.

Neil Powell's men endured a horror time of things in Hamilton, losing to England (21-19), Kenya (36-14) and Fiji (12-5) - and only beating minnows Japan (31-5) - in their four matches.

All things considered, the Blitzboks can count themselves somewhat fortunate to have missed out on being drawn alongside any of those sides in Sydney, and have also avoided tournament hosts Australia and current runaway log leaders New Zealand.

Instead, the Blitzboks will battle it out with surprise beaten finalists in Hamilton, France; Argentina (who finished seventh) and a woeful Samoan side who were a lowly 15th.

Due to the recent change in the Sevens format, there will once again be no quarter-final round in Sydney.

The Blitzboks will have to finish atop Pool B in order to progress to the semi-finals, where, should they do so, they will face the winner of Pool C - which includes Australia, the USA, Scotland and Japan.

The winner of a heavyweight Pool A (New Zealand, Kenya, Fiji and Wales) will do battle with victors of the weakest pool on paper, Pool D, which comprises England, Canada, Ireland and Spain.

The Blitzboks will open their Sydney campaign against Argentina on Saturday, February 1 at 03:41 (SA time), followed by the clash against France (09:30). They will conclude their pool play against Samoa on Sunday at 02:51.

