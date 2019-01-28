Blitzboks paired with hosts for Sydney Sevens

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens side received a tricky draw for this weekend's World Rugby Sevens Series event in Sydney.

The Blitzboks will play in Pool D alongside hosts Australia, Argentina and Tonga.

The South Africans finished fourth in this past weekend's event in Hamilton, New Zealand.

The Blitzboks lost 29-7 to high-flying Fiji in the Cup semi-finals and went down by the same scoreline to the All Blacks Sevens in the Bronze final.

South Africa nevertheless moved up on the log after the third of 10 tournaments in the 2018/19 World Rugby Sevens Series, a significant improvement as the top four teams will automatically qualify for the Rugby Sevens event at the Olympics in Japan in 2020.

Fiji and USA (57 points each) lead the pack, followed by New Zealand (54), South Africa (44), England (38) and Australia (35).

The Sydney Sevens is scheduled for February 2-3.

Pools for Sydney:

A: Fiji, Samoa, England, Japan

B: USA, Canada, Kenya, France

C: New Zealand, Scotland, Spain, Wales

D: South Africa, Australia, Argentina, Tonga