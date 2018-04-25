NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks out to prove doubters wrong

2018-04-25 14:55
Kyle Brown (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Blitzboks strive for - and believe - that consistency is the key to success in the World Rugby Sevens Series and helped them win the 2016/17 series.

This weekend at the Singapore Sevens they will be looking for more of the same, but also know they have the small matter of the Commonwealth Games to put behind them.

"We often said one game will not define us or what we stand for as a Springbok Sevens team, yet that second half performance against England in the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast was one that did show some shortcomings in our attitude," said the Springbok Sevens stand-in captain, Kyle Brown.

"We were in fact defined by that one game as it also knocked us off the podium and we left Australia without a medal, disappointing many, including ourselves."

Brown is wearing the armband this weekend in place of Philip Snyman, who has been rested following a heavy workload during the series.

The Blitzboks have held the World Rugby Sevens Series lead since the opening tournament in Dubai, but in the last couple of tournaments conceded points to Fiji, who are now only three points behind in second place.

That is not the concern or focus for the squad though, Brown noted.

"There can be no doubt that some of the new guys in the squad brought some energy and excitement and reminded some of the more established players what if felt like. It impacted on all of us,” said Brown, now South Africa's second most experienced player ever.

"Good performances in Hong Kong were rewarded and those guys can again show what they are capable of. There is little sense in trying to shackle their energy and the way they play as that was what delivered them a medal in Hong Kong, so the senior heads in the team will provide the composure and sense of structure where needed. It was great for all of us to see one group in our system do so well and now we want to combine with them to deliver a good result in Singapore.”

South Africa open their campaign against Samoa on Saturday before facing Canada and Argentina.

The Springbok Sevens team for the Singapore Sevens (with tournament caps and points):

1. Heino Bezuidenhout (1 tournament, 6 matches, 5 points, 1 try)

2. Ryan Oosthuizen (7 tournaments, 27 matches, 30 points, 6 tries)

3. Kyle Brown (captain; 64 tournaments, 324 matches, 420 points, 84 tries)

4. Zain Davids (10 tournaments, 42 matches, 35 points, 7 tries)

5. Dylan Sage (21 tournaments, 116 matches, 140 points, 28 tries)

6. Rosko Specman (25 tournaments, 137 matches, 338 points, 62 tries, 14 conversions)

7. Selvyn Davids (4 tournaments, 19 matches, 76 points, 10 tries, 12 conversions)

8. Cecil Afrika (59 tournaments, 309 matches, 1395 points, 170 tries)

9. Werner Kok (34 tournaments, 166 matches, 370 points, 74 tries)

10. Stedman Gans (9 tournaments, 36 matches, 45 points, 9 tries)

11. Muller du Plessis (3 tournaments, 14 matches, 40 points, 8 tries)

12. Siviwe Soyizwapi (15 tournaments, 71 matches, 235 points, 47 tries)

13. James Murphy * (1 tournament, 6 matches, 0 points)

*Travelling reserve

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Habana: He’s been the total sports package

2018-04-25 13:04

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
IAAF to Semenya: Lower testosterone levels or quit, report says All Blacks pay tribute to Bok legend Habana Habana's stellar career in numbers Strauss could return to Bok rugby Salah superb, but five-star Liverpool gives Roma lifeline
Habana: He’s been the total sports package Kolisi needs to up his game! R2.6m in damages to Moses Mabhida Stadium Rassie confirms commitment to transformation targets Lions not rushing back Whiteley

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Is this the greatest catch ever?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 