Blitzboks off to winning start in Vancouver

Cape Town - South Africa opened their Vancouver Sevens campaign with a workmanlike 38-7 win over Russia on Saturday night.



The Blitzboks scored six tries to one as they recovered from some uncharacteristically sloppy play early on to power to the win as the game went on with ease. In the process a number of their fringe players all got a run as well, according to the supersport.com website.



Cecil Afrika opened the scoring after two minutes, but the Blitzboks found themselves behind on the scoreboard as Russia scored a beautiful try through Sergei Laniushkin to give them a 7-5 lead.



It didn’t last long though as a power run by Dylan Sage just before halftime gave the Blitzboks the lead back and then four tries in the second half saw the Blitzboks cruise to victory.



First it was Ruhan Nel who kept the scoreboard ticking and then a minute later provided the offload for young Muller du Plessis to score his first try on the circuit. Stedman Gans and Zain Davids both added tries in the end as the Blitzboks ran away with the game.



The Blitzboks will now face Scotland at 23.24 before their final pool fixture against New Zealand at 02:56 on Sunday morning.





