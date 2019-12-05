Blitzboks off to a winning start in Dubai

Cape Town - The Blitzboks got off to a winning start at the Dubai Sevens, beating African neighbours Kenya 17-12 in a Pool D clash.

It was South Africa who opened the scoring thanks to an unconverted try through Ryan Oosthuizen in the second minute.

But Kenya hit back straight away with two tries in quick succession by Alvin Otieno and Vincent Onyala, one of which was converted by Daniel Taabu.

That saw them lead 12-5 at the break.

The Blitzboks desperately needed to score after the break and Rosko Specman obliged with Justin Geduld adding the extras to leave the teams locked at 12-all in the 9th minute.

South Africa then took the lead in the 12th minute thanks to Seabelo Senatla who was making his return to the side after a year's absence. The conversion was missed as the Blitzboks led 17-12.

And that's the way it stayed till full-time.

South Africa now turn their attention to Spain on Friday.

That match kicks off at 11:48 (SA time).

