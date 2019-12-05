NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks off to a winning start in Dubai

2019-12-05 18:22
Rosko Specman (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Blitzboks got off to a winning start at the Dubai Sevens, beating African neighbours Kenya 17-12 in a Pool D clash. 

It was South Africa who opened the scoring thanks to an unconverted try through Ryan Oosthuizen in the second minute.

But Kenya hit back straight away with two tries in quick succession by Alvin Otieno and Vincent Onyala, one of which was converted by Daniel Taabu.

That saw them lead 12-5 at the break.

The Blitzboks desperately needed to score after the break and Rosko Specman obliged with Justin Geduld adding the extras to leave the teams locked at 12-all in the 9th minute. 

South Africa then took the lead in the 12th minute thanks to Seabelo Senatla who was making his return to the side after a year's absence. The conversion was missed as the Blitzboks led 17-12.

And that's the way it stayed till full-time. 

South Africa now turn their attention to Spain on Friday.

That match kicks off at 11:48 (SA time). 

Register your interest for the British and Irish Lions tickets in South Africa in 2021

 

Read more on:    blitzboks  |  dubai sevens  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
CSA finance boss quits, lists 'credit card abuse' Bacher calls for CSA boss to quit: 'We're the joke of world cricket' Bok loosie 'embarrassed' by 3-week ban CSA in a Chernobyl-like disaster, says former boss Lorgat Former Springbok prop Ockie Oosthuizen dies
Bok loosie 'embarrassed' by 3-week ban Peyper SA's lone referee at 2020 Six Nations Tiger's 'aura' has dimmed, says Presidents Cup rival Ernie Mickey Arthur the next Sri Lanka coach - source Coetzee to coach Team SA at ATP Cup

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 