Blitzboks off to a flying start in London

Cape Town - The Blitzboks started their London Sevens campaign on a high note with a comprehensive win against Russia in their opening game on Saturday morning.

The Springbok Sevens side won 31-0, after leading 24-0 at the break.

The Blitzboks dominated from start to finish and ran in five tries with Branco du Preez landing three conversions.

On Saturday, the South Africans complete their Pool D schedule with matches against Canada (13:58 SA time) and Samoa 17:04 (SA time).

The South Africans trail Fiji by four points and need to overhaul the high-flying South Sea side to maintain their status as the top side in the world.

The knockout rounds will be played on Sunday.

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Dylan Sage, Ryan Oosthuizen, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Cecil Afrika, Zain Davids

Conversions: Branco du Preez (3)

Russia

Nil