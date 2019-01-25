NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks off to a flyer in Hamilton Sevens

2019-01-25 23:43
Kyle Brown
Kyle Brown (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens have got their Hamilton Sevens campaign off to a winning start as they beat Kenya and France in their opening Pool C clashes.

The Blitzboks beat their fellow Africans 29-10 after leading 17-5 at half-time in their opening match.

FOLLOW LIVE: Hamilton Sevens - Day 1

Kyle Brown represented his country for a record 68th time in the World Rugby Sevens Series, equalling the mark set in 2015 by Frankie Horne.

Neil Powell's charges scored five tries thanks to Brown, Werner Kok, Zain Davids, Branco Du Preez and Stedman Gans.

Du Preez and Selvyn Davids landed a conversion each to take South Africa to a comprehensive win at FMG Stadium in Waikato.

Meanwhile, Kenya replied with two tries through Jacob Ojee and Cyprian Kuto.

In their second clash the Blitzboks beat France 17-5, before preparing to close the day's proceedings against Scotland (07:22 SA time).

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Kyle Brown, Werner Kok, Zain Davids, Branco Du Preez, Stedman Gans

Conversions: Du Preez, Selvyn Davids

Kenya

Tries: Jacob Ojee, Cyprian Kuto

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
World Rugby secretly changes offside rule Former Bok centre gets USA coaching gig Dane Piedt smashing down Proteas Test door Stormers name 27-man squad for club clash Reeza, Faf steer Proteas to rain-affected win
Former Bok centre gets USA coaching gig World Rugby secretly changes offside rule Jean recalls 2002 sevens triumph in New Zealand STATS: Thierry Henry's disastrous 2 months in charge at Monaco Dane Piedt smashing down Proteas Test door

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 