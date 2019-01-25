Blitzboks off to a flyer in Hamilton Sevens

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens have got their Hamilton Sevens campaign off to a winning start as they beat Kenya and France in their opening Pool C clashes.

The Blitzboks beat their fellow Africans 29-10 after leading 17-5 at half-time in their opening match.

FOLLOW LIVE: Hamilton Sevens - Day 1

Kyle Brown represented his country for a record 68th time in the World Rugby Sevens Series, equalling the mark set in 2015 by Frankie Horne.

Neil Powell's charges scored five tries thanks to Brown, Werner Kok, Zain Davids, Branco Du Preez and Stedman Gans.

Du Preez and Selvyn Davids landed a conversion each to take South Africa to a comprehensive win at FMG Stadium in Waikato.

Meanwhile, Kenya replied with two tries through Jacob Ojee and Cyprian Kuto.

In their second clash the Blitzboks beat France 17-5, before preparing to close the day's proceedings against Scotland (07:22 SA time).

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Kyle Brown, Werner Kok, Zain Davids, Branco Du Preez, Stedman Gans

Conversions: Du Preez, Selvyn Davids

Kenya

Tries: Jacob Ojee, Cyprian Kuto