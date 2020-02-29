Blitzboks off to a flyer at LA Sevens

Cape Town - The Blitzboks opened their LA Sevens campaign with a victory against Kenya at Dignity Health Sports Park in California on Saturday.
The Blitzboks won 31-5 after leading 12-5 at half-time.
South Africa scored five tries through Angelo Davids, JC Pretorius, Werner Kok, Muller du Plessis and Branco Du Preez. Selvyn Davids and Cecil Afrika added a conversion a piece.
Kenya could only reply with a sole try by Willy Ambaka.
On Sunday, the Blitzboks will take on Canada at 00:53 SA time and then will tackle Ireland at 05:05 SA time.
Scorers:
South Africa
Tries: Angelo Davids, JC Pretorius, Werner Kok, Muller du Plessis, Branco Du Preez
Conversion: Selvyn Davids, Cecil Afrika
Kenya
Try: Willy Ambaka
- Compiled by Lynn Butler