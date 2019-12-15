Blitzboks march into Cape Town Sevens semis

Cape Town - The Blitzboks are through to the semi-finals of the Cape Town Sevens after beating Kenya 17-5 in an entertaining quarter-final clash at the Cape Town Stadium.

The Blitzboks were hit with an early blow before the start of play on Sunday with the news that Kurt-Lee Arendse had picked up an injury in the last game of Saturday evening.

He was replaced by Impi Visser.

After a frantic opening start to the match it was Kenya who turned the Blitzboks over and raced down the field to score an uncoverted try through Alvin Otieno for a 5-0 lead.

Despite ample ball, South Africa struggled on attack due to a high error rate.

They were finally on the scoreboard in the fifth minute when Ruhan Nel stretched over to score after he was pulled down just short of the line.

Justin Geduld missed with a difficult conversion attempt as the sides were locked at 5-all going into half-time.

The Blitzboks immediately started the second half on the front foot after a clever kick into space from Rosko Speman forced Kenya to concede possession close to their own line.

From the resulting lineout, Nel burst through the midfield and although pulled down just short of the line, managed to place the ball for a converted try as South Africa led 12-5 with five minutes left in the match.

Try as they might, Kenya could not breach the South African defence with Chris Dry securing a superb turnover to effectively sow up the match for the Blitzboks with two minutes left.

The Blitzboks ended the match as a contest with a minute to go when Selvyn Davids collected a kick-ahead from Siviwe Soyizwapi to score an uncoverted try to take the lead out to 17-5.

South Africa will now face the winner of the France versus Argentina quarter-final clash in the semi-finals.

That match kicks off at 14:39.