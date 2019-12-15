NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks march into Cape Town Sevens semis

2019-12-15 11:48
Ruhan Nel
Ruhan Nel (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Blitzboks are through to the semi-finals of the Cape Town Sevens after beating Kenya 17-5 in an entertaining quarter-final clash at the Cape Town Stadium. 

The Blitzboks were hit with an early blow before the start of play on Sunday with the news that Kurt-Lee Arendse had picked up an injury in the last game of Saturday evening.

He was replaced by Impi Visser.

After a frantic opening start to the match it was Kenya who turned the Blitzboks over and raced down the field to score an uncoverted try through Alvin Otieno for a 5-0 lead.

Despite ample ball, South Africa struggled on attack due to a high error rate.

They were finally on the scoreboard in the fifth minute when Ruhan Nel stretched over to score after he was pulled down just short of the line. 

Justin Geduld missed with a difficult conversion attempt as the sides were locked at 5-all going into half-time.

The Blitzboks immediately started the second half on the front foot after a clever kick into space from Rosko Speman forced Kenya to concede possession close to their own line.

From the resulting lineout, Nel burst through the midfield and although pulled down just short of the line, managed to place the ball for a converted try as South Africa led 12-5 with five minutes left in the match.

Try as they might, Kenya could not breach the South African defence with Chris Dry securing a superb turnover to effectively sow up the match for the Blitzboks with two minutes left.

The Blitzboks ended the match as a contest with a minute to go when Selvyn Davids collected a kick-ahead from Siviwe Soyizwapi to score an uncoverted try to take the lead out to 17-5. 

South Africa will now face the winner of the France versus Argentina quarter-final clash in the semi-finals.

That match kicks off at 14:39.

Read more on:    blitzboks  |  kenya  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mark Boucher named Proteas head coach Blitzboks fight back to power past Fiji Smith outlines Proteas' plans for the next week Blitzboks make it 3 from 3 at Cape Town Sevens Huge comeback lifts Internationals with Presidents Cup on knife-edge
Kolisi dedicates Monaco award to World Cup-winning team-mates Coetzee faces juggling act in new Tennis SA job Former skipper has high praise for current crop of Blitzboks Date confirmed for Anderson v Harris Soweto exhibition WP pay tribute to Fleck: 'A true son of Newlands'

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 