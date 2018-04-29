Blitzboks lose bronze final in Singapore thriller

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens have claimed fourth place at the Singapore Sevens after losing to England in their thrilling Bronze Cup final match on Sunday.

England defeated the Blitzboks 26-24, after leading 19-10 at half-time.

England ran through four tries by Charlie Hayter, Ruaridh McConnochie, Tom Mitchell and Michael John Ellery.

It was Tom Mitchell's boot that took his side to victory by landing three conversions.

Neil Powell's charges replied with four tries through Muller du Plessis, Cecil Afrika, Stedman Gans and Werner Kok. Meanwhile Afrika converted two tries.

Earlier in the day, the Blitzboks lost 12-10 in an epic Cup semi-final clash against Fiji.

The Blitzboks have been plagued with injury as skipper Kyle Brown and Rosko Specman were ruled out of the remainder of the tournament in Singapore.

Fiji defeated Australia 28-22 in the Cup final and overtake the Blitzboks at the top of World Rugby Sevens Series log.

Scorers: South Africa Tries: Muller du Plessis, Cecil Afrika, Stedman Gans, Werner Kok Conversions: Afrika (2)

England

Tries: Charlie Hayter, Ruaridh McConnochie, Tom Mitchell, Michael John Ellery

Conversions: Tom Mitchell (3)