NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks lose bronze final in Singapore thriller

2018-04-29 14:00
Cecil Afrika
Cecil Afrika (David van der Sandt / Saspa)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens have claimed fourth place at the Singapore Sevens after losing to England in their thrilling Bronze Cup final match on Sunday.

England defeated the Blitzboks 26-24, after leading 19-10 at half-time.

England ran through four tries by Charlie Hayter, Ruaridh McConnochie, Tom Mitchell and Michael John Ellery.

It was Tom Mitchell's boot that took his side to victory by landing three conversions.

Neil Powell's charges replied with four tries through Muller du Plessis, Cecil Afrika, Stedman Gans and Werner Kok. Meanwhile Afrika converted two tries.

Earlier in the day, the Blitzboks lost 12-10 in an epic Cup semi-final clash against Fiji.

The Blitzboks have been plagued with injury as skipper Kyle Brown and Rosko Specman were ruled out of the remainder of the tournament in Singapore.

Fiji defeated Australia 28-22 in the Cup final and overtake the Blitzboks at the top of World Rugby Sevens Series log.

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Muller du Plessis, Cecil Afrika, Stedman Gans, Werner Kok 

Conversions: Afrika (2)

England

Tries: Charlie Hayter, Ruaridh McConnochie, Tom Mitchell, Michael John Ellery

Conversions: Tom Mitchell (3)

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Brumbies wing cited for foul play

2018-04-29 13:03

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Dead-eye Sopoaga downs Bulls with last-minute penalty Rassie revels in pressure Fiji claim epic win over Blitzboks at Singapore Sevens Cheetahs claim SA bragging rights with win over Kings Soyizwapi hat-trick sees Blitzboks into Singapore Sevens SF
Boks v Wales Test in doubt - report IAAF passes new regulations: Semenya forced to lower testosterone levels David Wessels chats to Sport24 Bulls: Gunning for mini-NZ sweep Carter shares cheeky letter from young French fan

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Is this the greatest catch ever?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 