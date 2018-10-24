NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks in tough pool for season opener in Dubai

2018-10-24 21:26
Neil Powell
Neil Powell (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Springboks Sevens team will face neighbours Zimbabwe in their opening match of the 2018/19 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, to be played at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai on November 30 and December 1.

The Blitzboks, who are looking for a third successive World Series title, will also face Samoa and Argentina in Pool A of the tournament.

Defending their crown in the Dubai Sevens will not be the only aim for coach Neil Powell and his team, but a good start will be imperative for their other goal in the 2019 campaign, to qualify for the Olympic Games in Japan in 2020.

South Africa won bronze at the inaugural Rugby Sevens event in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

"We have set ourselves a number of goals, with the Olympic qualification the obvious one," said Powell after the draw was announced in London on Wednesday.

"But we are also defending our title in Dubai and in the World Series and those are two trophies we would not mind winning again."

South Africa are the first seeds for the opening tournament.

"We have seen the gap between teams disappearing to almost nothing, so every game in every tournament will demand a very good effort from us. We have done well in Dubai over the years, but that will count for nothing,” said Powell.

"Zimbabwe will be very competitive, having won the Rugby Africa Sevens tournament recently, Samoa beat us last time we played them, and Argentina are one of the most difficult teams to play again because of their skill and physicality.

"So we have a lot to do when we start with the final phase of our preparations on Monday, but at least we now know what we are preparing for. It is exciting times for all of us."

The pools for the Dubai tournament are:

A: South Africa, Argentina, Samoa, Zimbabwe

B: Fiji, Kenya, Scotland, France

C: New Zealand, USA, Spain, Wales

D: Australia, England, Canada, Japan

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Cipriani hit with 3-week ban for red card

2018-10-24 20:09

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Former Bok Jean Deysel announces retirement 2 Springbok bolters for end of year tour Faf pours cold water on AB return rumours World XV name 7 SA stars in side for Japan clash Bulls coach: Why Big Vic COULD cut it
A history of WP v Sharks Currie Cup finals John Smit on where Currie Cup final will be won WATCH: Is this the try of the season? Roll of honour: Currie Cup winners Currie Cup referees through the ages

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: The Titans try their hand at blind cricket
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 