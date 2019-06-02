NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks in Paris Sevens SF after Samoa romp

2019-06-02 12:56
Werner Kok (Getty Images)
Cape Town - The Blizboks are into the Paris Sevens semi-finals after a thumping win over Samoa on Sunday. 

South Africa proved far to strong for their opponents, running away to a 40-0 victory.

The Blitzboks dominated from the start and led 24-0 at half-time thanks to tries from Justin Geduld (2), Branco du Preez and Werner Kok.

Du Preez added three conversions. 

Their dominance continued in the second half where they added converted tries from Muller du Plessis  and Philip Snyman. 

Samoa managed a consolation try right at the death through Alamanda Motuga. 

Next up, South Africa face New Zealand in the semi-finals after they Argentina 21-21.

Read more on:    blitzboks  |  paris sevens  |  rugby

 

