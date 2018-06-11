NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks 'humbled' after stunning World Series defence

2018-06-11 14:46
Blitzboks (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok Sevens captain Philip Snyman said it is an extremely humbling and proud feeling to return to South Africa as World Rugby Sevens Series champions for the second time in as many years.

The Blitzboks clinched the series, played over eight months and 10 tournaments around the globe, with a thrilling victory at the Paris Sevens and in doing so, pipped Fiji for the overall series glory. 

“One cannot describe all the emotions - relief, gratitude, satisfaction, pride and gratefulness are just a few of the things we feel as a group,” Snyman said. 

“We really took the long road this time around, having to win the final match of the final tournament to win the series. The way the squad responded was hugely inspirational,” according to the captain, who also held the reigns when the Blitzboks won the 2016/17 World Series.

“That said, the effort from the squad over the ten tournaments was equally rewarding. We had good wins, patchy performances, injuries to key players, new faces, but in all of that, we had a system that we believed in, a process that delivers results, a management that work so hard for us and of course, a support structure back home that we play for. 

“That is our families, but also our fans, who kept supporting us wherever in the world we found ourselves.”

Read more on:    blitzboks  |  philip snyman  |  sevens
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Faf credits Pollard after inspired Bok showing

2018-06-11 14:26

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kolisi's message to the Boks after horror start Rassie cuts Bok squad ahead of Bloem Test Rassie shocks with call-up for retired Brits Bok ratings: ‘Inbound’ boys sparkle! 5 talking points: Springboks v England, 1st Test
Boks: Frail turns fab at the back! Boks stay 7th in rankings despite England win Nadal joins '$100m club' after French Open win Who will be SWC 2018's Golden Boot winner? SA's Powell scoops Coach of the Series award

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

8 years ago today: Tshabalala's sensational 2010 SWC opener
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 