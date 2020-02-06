Blitzboks get the luck of the draw in Los Angeles

Cape Town - The Blitzboks have received a favourable draw for the Los Angeles Sevens scheduled for February 29-March 1.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

The Springbok Sevens, who finished as runners-up in Sydney last weekend, have been drawn in Pool B alongside Ireland, Canada and Kenya in Pool B.

Series leaders New Zealand have been drawn in Pool D alongside Wales, England and Spain.

Hosts USA, who will be aiming to win their third straight title on home soil having been victorious in 2018 and 2019 in Las Vegas, were drawn in Pool C with Samoa, Scotland and Australia.

Pool A sees Fiji, who beat South Africa 12-10 in the Sydney final, take on France, Argentina and Korea who are the invitational team.

In a repeat of last year's format, the top two teams in each pool will qualify for the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals and final.

Teams finishing in the bottom two places in the groups will play for positions nine to 16 on Day 2 of the tournament.

The Los Angeles event is the fifth round on the 2019/20 World Rugby Sevens Series calendar.

The All Blacks Sevens lead the standings with 76 points, followed by South Africa (67), France (56), England (54), Fiji (53) and USA (47).

FULL SERIES STANDINGS

- Compiled by Herman Mostert