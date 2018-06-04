NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks get favourable draw in Paris

2018-06-04 10:08
Philip Snyman (Getty)
Cape Town - The Blitzboks have received a favourable draw for this weekend’s Paris Sevens, the final event of the 2017/18 World Rugby Sevens Series.

South Africa’s 21-17 final defeat to Fiji at the London Sevens has left them seven points adrift of the islanders on the overall standings.

The Fijians, however, have been drawn in a tough pool for the Paris event - they feature in Pool A alongside New Zealand, Samoa and Kenya.

The South Africans were drawn in a significantly easier Pool B alongside Canada Russia and Scotland.

The Blitzboks can still retain their world crown but their fate is in the hands of Fiji.

If the Fijians qualify from their group, South Africa would need to win the Paris Sevens and hope the islanders lose in the Cup quarter-finals.

Pools for this weekend’s Paris Sevens:

Pool A: Fiji, New Zealand, Kenya, Samoa
Pool B: South Africa, Canada, Russia, Scotland
Pool C: Ireland, Australia, Wales, Spain
Pool D: England, USA, Argentina, France

Read more on:    blitzboks  |  sevens  |  rugby
