Sevens

Blitzboks finish disappointing 10th at Hamilton Sevens

2020-01-26 07:40
Alvin Otieno of Kenya attempts to evade Impi Visse
Alvin Otieno of Kenya attempts to evade Impi Visser of South Africa (Getty)
Cape Town - The Blitzboks have finished a disappointing 10th the Hamilton Sevens in a massive blow to their 2019/20 World Rugby Sevens Series charge. 

Coach Neil Powell's men had entered the tournament at the top of the season standings and what happens throughout the rest of the tournament will now determine how far they slip down the table.

Pool losses to England (21-19) on Saturday and then Kenya (36-14) in the early hours of Sunday morning left the South Africans in the unfamiliar position of taking on usual title rivals Fiji in the 9th/10th playoff. 

They lost that too, going down 12-5 to bring the curtain down on a horror weekend in New Zealand. 

Angelo Davids scored the only try of the first-half to give the Blitzboks a 5-0 lead going into the break and they were dominant for most of the second period too. 

A breakaway try from Kavekini Tabu, though, gave Fiji the lead before Napolioni Bolaca scored from a second Fijian counter attack to bury the South Africans.

Earlier on Sunday morning when they were beaten 36-14 by Kenya, the Blitzboks had gone into half-time 19-7 down and went on to concede a total of six tries to record one of their worst performances in recent memory. 

South Africa will not have much time to get back to their familiar best with the Sydney Sevens set for next weekend. 

blitzboks  |  hamilton sevens  |  rugby

 

