Sevens

Sensational finish as Blitzboks stun Australia

2018-03-11 20:34
Philip Snyman (Getty)
Cape Town - An incredible second half fightback saw the Blitzboks beat Australia 24-19 in a pulsating quarter-final encounter at the Canada Sevens in Vancouver.

Australia were quickest out of the blocks, rushing into a 14-0 lead in the first four minutes thanks to tries from Ben O'Donnell and Thomas Connor and two conversions from James Stannard.

A third converted try by John Porch on the stroke of half-time saw Australia go into the break with a healthy 19-0 lead.

South Africa need to score first in the second half and they did so with Siviwe Soyizwapi getting over in the left-hand corner for an unconverted try in the ninth minute.

Soyizwapi then crossed for his second five-pointer, this time in the right-hand corner.

Branco du Preez added the conversion with the Blitzboks now trailing 19-12 with two minutes left on the clock. 

Afrika then charged down an attempted clearance kick from Stannard, picked up the ball and crossed the tryline. Du Preez then calmly converted to level the scores at 19-19.

The Blitzboks then broke Australian hearts with Dylan Sage scoring well after the hooter to see South Africa into the semi-finals where they will play Fiji - who thrashed Argentina 43-7 - at 00:08 SA time on Monday.

