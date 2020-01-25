NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks fall to England, set to miss SFs in Hamilton

2020-01-25 08:32
Justin Geduld (Getty)
Justin Geduld (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Blitzboks went down 21-19 to England on Saturday to leave themselves with little chance of making the semi-finals of the Hamilton Sevens

South Africa have one pool match left against Kenya on Sunday (01:13, SA time), but victory there is unlikely to help them with only the top-ranked side in each pool progressing to the semi-finals. 

Japan are the other side in Pool B.

The early signs were the Blitzboks were on their way to victory when tries from Stedman Gans and JC Pretorius gave them a healthy lead, but England then hit back with three consecutive tries to take a 21-14 lead. 

Justin Geduld did score a late try, but when his conversion went wide the Blitzboks had not done enough to save he game.

From there Justin Geduld found a gap to score. But he then missed the decisive conversion from a relatively easy position to leave the Blitzboks on the brink of elimination from the Cup competition.

Earlier in the day, Neil Powell’s men beat Japan 35-5 thanks to tries from Angelo Davids (2), Muller du Plessis, Cecil Afrika and JC Pretorius.

Read more on:    blitzboks  |  hamilton sevens  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Jacques Nienaber named as new Springbok coach Welsh legend Roberts struck by 'special' Newlands Rain delays start of Day 1 of Wanderers Test Stormers name 45-man Super Rugby squad Pieter-Steph scoops SA Rugby Player of the Year award
Pieter-Steph scoops SA Rugby Player of the Year award Klaasen's Australian Open bid over Stormers name 45-man Super Rugby squad 'Not cool', but Serena vows to continue 24th Slam quest 'I'm cried out' - Wozniacki ends career with Australia defeat

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 