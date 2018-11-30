NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks face England in Dubai Cup QF

2018-11-30 22:19
Siviwe Soyizwapi (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens team will face England in the Cup quarter-finals of the Dubai Sevens on Saturday after they topped Pool A at the end of the first day of the event, played at The Sevens on Friday.

The Blitzboks topped their pool despite losing by 19-12 to Argentina in their final match of the day, thanks to a superior points’ differential in the opening tournament of the World Rugby Sevens Series. The South American side will do battle with Australia, who beat England in their final Pool D match to finish top.

Earlier in the day, the Blitzboks beat Zimbabwe 31-0 and Samoa 19-12, but coach Neil Powell was not happy that they could not sustain their effort in the latter stages if their match against Argentina.

The Blitzboks surged ahead 12-0 before the Argentinians came back in the second half, scoring the match-winning try at the death after Siviwe Soyizwapi was sin-binned for a high tackle, following an earlier indiscretion by Impi Visser.

“We played six great minutes of rugby against Argentina, but then our discipline let us down – the two yellow cards were costly and it is something we need to improve on come Saturday,” said Powell.

“It was a good day in that we have a lot of positives to take out of the three matches, but those mistakes made will keep us honest on the second day. We need to show up with the right attitude in the morning.”

The Blitzboks opened the defence of their Dubai Sevens title in strong fashion against Zimbabwe. It took a while to get into their stride against their African neighbours in the opening match, but a number of deft touches by Justin Geduld soon had the Zimbabwean defences broken.

Soyizwapi, Branco du Preez and Kyle Brown scored tries off his kicks, while Rosko Specman also scored a brace. Du Preez (2) and Geduld added conversions.

Against Samoa, it took the Blitzboks six minutes to get their first try as they struggled against a rugged and physical defence. Soyizwapi scored first and Du Preez's conversion made it 7-0. Samoa scored from the restart though and scores were tied at the break.

The second half saw Werner Kok extending the lead to seven points again, but a Samoan intercept try closed the lead to 14-12. But a late try by Muller du Plessis sealed the win.

Justin Geduld took a hard knock in the match and was ruled out of the tournament afterwards. He was replaced by Selvyn Davids.

The Cup quarter-finals are (SA time):

09:00: South Africa v England

09:22: New Zealand v Scotland

09:44: Australia v Argentina

10:06: Fiji v USA

Read more on:    blitzboks  |  rugby

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Botha, Stander have put differences aside Blitzboks overcome plucky Samoa Blue Bulls confirm appointment of new CEO Blitzboks get Dubai campaign off to winning start Bulls unveil kits for 2019 Super Rugby
Blue Bulls confirm appointment of new CEO Bulls confirm signing of Schalk Brits Sharks welcome new attack coach to Durban IOC halts planning for boxing at 2020 Olympics SA Rugby wishes Drotske a speedy recovery

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 