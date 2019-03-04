NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks end Las Vegas Sevens with defeat to Fiji

2019-03-04 06:51
Neil Powell (Getty Images)
Cape Town - The Blitzboks finished their Las Vegas campaign on a low note when they lost 14-12 to Fiji in their fifth-place semi-final match.

It was a disappointing campaign for the Springbok Sevens side who were earlier eliminated 29-10 by the USA in the Cup quarter-finals.

The USA went on to win the event by thumping Samoa 27-0 in the Cup final.

New Zealand beat Argentina 26-19 in the Bronze final, while England topped Fiji 19-15 in the fifth-place playoff match.

MATCH CENTRE: Las Vegas Sevens

Standings after five rounds: 

1. USA 98 points

2. New Zealand 93

3. Fiji 84

4. England 68

5. South Africa 67

6. Australia 57

7. Samoa 49

8. Argentina 46

9. Scotland 42

10. Spain 39

 

Faf hails 'biggest weapon' Tahir days after losing CSA contract Golden oldie leaves Lions licking S15 wounds Kok frustrated by Blitzboks' Las Vegas elimination Sale set to land ALL 3 Du Preez brothers United States thump Samoa to win Las Vegas Sevens
Golden oldie leaves Lions licking S15 wounds Roger Federer: From Mr Angry to Mr Perfect Carter barred from Racing 92 return on medical grounds Stormers outmuscle Sharks in bruising Kings Park battle Bulls upset Lions in trans-Jukskei derby

