Blitzboks ecstatic to wear jersey in honour of Madiba

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens team will join in the centenary celebrations of the life of the late Nelson Mandela by playing in a specially designed Madiba-jerseys at the Cape Town Sevens this weekend.

READ: Blitzboks pooled with New Zealand in blockbuster draw in Cape Town

The jersey pays homage to Madiba by referencing his trademark sense of fashion and incorporating the nation's two major sporting symbols - the Protea and Springbok - which feature prominently in their customary position on the front of the jersey.

Mandela would've turned 100 on July 18 this year, but passed away on December 5, 2013.

The jersey has the inscription 'Nelson Mandela 100 Centenary 2018' on the back of the collar.

Philip Snyman, captain of the Blitzboks is looking forward to the opportunity to wear the special jersey.

“The entire country celebrated the life of Nelson Mandela this year and we’re honoured to also have an opportunity to pay our respects as in this specially designed ‘Madiba’ jersey as part of SA Rugby's contribution to the centenary celebrations of our first democratically-elected president,” said Snyman.

The Blitzboks are coming off a miserable opening tournament of the 2018/19 season in Dubai where they finished in sixth place.

The defending Sevens series champions finished third at last year's Cape Town tournament.

Standings: After opening round in Dubai