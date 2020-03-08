Blitzboks down USA to reach Vancouver semis

The Blitzboks have progressed to the Vancouver Sevens semi-finals after defeating the USA in their quarter-final at BC Place on Sunday.
South Africa won 26-10 after leading 14-10 at half-time.
Neil Powell's men scored four tries through Werner Kok, Cecil Afrika and a brace by Angelo Davids.
Branco du Preez added two conversions and replacement Selvyn Davids landed a conversion to seal the victory.
Meanwhile, the United States replied with two tries by Carlin Isles and Danny Barrett.
The Blitzboks will face New Zealand in their Cup semi-final on Monday at 00:14 SA time after the Kiwis beat Fiji 17-5 in their quarter-final.
Scorers:
South Africa
Tries: Werner Kok, Cecil Afrika, Angelo Davids (2)
Conversions: Branco Du Preez (2), Selvyn Davids
USA
Tries: Carlin Isles, Danny Barrett
Vancouver Cup semi-finals (SA times):
South Africa v New Zealand - 00:14
Australia v Canada/Spain - 00:36
- Compiled by Lynn Butler