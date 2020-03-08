Blitzboks down USA to reach Vancouver semis

The Blitzboks have progressed to the Vancouver Sevens semi-finals after defeating the USA in their quarter-final at BC Place on Sunday.

South Africa won 26-10 after leading 14-10 at half-time.

Neil Powell's men scored four tries through Werner Kok, Cecil Afrika and a brace by Angelo Davids.

Branco du Preez added two conversions and replacement Selvyn Davids landed a conversion to seal the victory.

Meanwhile, the United States replied with two tries by Carlin Isles and Danny Barrett.

The Blitzboks will face New Zealand in their Cup semi-final on Monday at 00:14 SA time after the Kiwis beat Fiji 17-5 in their quarter-final.



Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Werner Kok, Cecil Afrika, Angelo Davids (2)

Conversions: Branco Du Preez (2), Selvyn Davids

USA

Tries: Carlin Isles, Danny Barrett

Vancouver Cup semi-finals (SA times):

South Africa v New Zealand - 00:14

Australia v Canada/Spain - 00:36



- Compiled by Lynn Butler