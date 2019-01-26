Blitzboks down Scots, power into Hamilton quarters

Cape Town - The Blitzboks have booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Hamilton Sevens after they cruised to victory against Scotland on Saturday morning.

The Blitzboks won 26-7, after leading by 12-0 at half-time.

Follow LIVE the Hamilton Sevens - Day 1

The Springbok Sevens team will face Samoa in the Cup quarter-finals of the New Zealand Sevens on Sunday after going undefeated on the first day of the tournament at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton.

The Blitzboks beat Kenya (29-5), France (17-5) and Scotland (26-7) to top Pool C on a day described by Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell as "pleasing".

"I am happy in our progress. We have improved in every game and that is what we were looking for," Powell said afterwards.

"We started a bit slow against Kenya, but improved during the match and continued with that against France and Scotland."

For Powell, the effort, especially on defence, will be crucial on Sunday, when they face Samoa.

"It is going to be physical and the team who use their chances best should prevail. Defence will be key and if we can pitch up defensively against them, we will be in the match," Powell said.

Scorers in SA v Scotland match:

South Africa

Tries: Siviwe Soyizwapi (2), Branco du Preez, Werner Kok

Conversions: Du Preez, Selvyn Davids (2)

Scotland

Try: Sam Pecqueur

Conversion: Robbie Fergusson

The Cup quarter-finals on Sunday are (SA times):

01:36: Fiji vs Canada

01:58: South Africa vs Samoa

02:20: New Zealand vs Australia

02:42: USA vs Scotland