Blitzboks down hosts Australia to claim 5th place in Sydney

Cape Town - The Blitzboks have finished in 5th place at the Sydney Sevens after beating Australia 12-10 in fast-paced match at the Spotless Stadium.

Selvyn Davids opened the scoring for the Blitzboks, racing the length of the field after catching the Australian defence unawares by taking a quick tap penalty.

Justin Geduld converted to give South Africa a 7-0 lead in the 3rd minute.

Australia struck back in the final minute of the half, keeping the ball through a number of phases and working their way upfield to send John Porch over for an unconverted score and a 7-5 half-time score.

The home side were first to score in the second half with Nicholas Malouf crashing over after a powerful run.

The try was unconverted but Australia led 10-7 with just two minutes left in the match.

Kyle Brown grabbed the win for the Blitzboks after a period of sustained pressure saw them score on the stroke of full-time for a 12-10 win.

Earlier in the day, the Blitzboks were dumped out of the tournament at the quarter-final stage by England, going down 26-5.

