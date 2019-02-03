NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks down hosts Australia to claim 5th place in Sydney

2019-02-03 11:28
Selvyn Davids (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Blitzboks have finished in 5th place at the Sydney Sevens after beating Australia 12-10 in fast-paced match at the Spotless Stadium. 

Selvyn Davids opened the scoring for the Blitzboks, racing the length of the field after catching the Australian defence unawares by taking a quick tap penalty. 

Justin Geduld converted to give South Africa a 7-0 lead in the 3rd minute. 

Australia struck back in the final minute of the half, keeping the ball through a number of phases and working their way upfield to send John Porch over for an unconverted score and a 7-5 half-time score. 

The home side were first to score in the second half with Nicholas Malouf crashing over after a powerful run. 

The try was unconverted but Australia led 10-7 with just two minutes left in the match. 

Kyle Brown grabbed the win for the Blitzboks after a period of sustained pressure saw them score on the stroke of full-time for a 12-10 win. 

Earlier in the day, the Blitzboks were dumped out of the tournament at the quarter-final stage by England, going down 26-5.

blitzboks  |  sydney sevens  |  sevens  |  rugby

 

