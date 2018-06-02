Blitzboks cruise to second win in London

Cape Town - The Blitzboks have beaten Canada to make it two from two at the London Sevens on Saturday.

The Blitzboks won 17-7 after leading 7-0 at half-time.

The Springbok Sevens side ran in three tries through Ryan Oosthuizen, skipper Philip Snyman and Werner Kok. Branco du Preez landed one conversion.

Meanwhile, Canada could only manage a single try through Harry Jones in the second-half with Nathan Hirayama slotting the conversion.

Earlier in the day, the Blitzboks triumphed over the Russians 31-0 in their opening Pool D clash.

Later on Saturday, Neil Powell's men play their final pool match against Samoa 17:04 (SA time).

The South Africans trail Fiji by four points and need to overhaul the high-flying South Sea side to maintain their status as the top side in the world.

The knockout rounds will be played on Sunday.

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Ryan Oosthuizen, Philip Snyman, Werner Kok

Conversion: Branco du Preez

Canada

Try: Harry Jones

Conversion: Nathan Hirayama