Sevens

Blitzboks cruise to second win in London

2018-06-02 14:21
Philip Snyman (Getty)
Cape Town - The Blitzboks have beaten Canada to make it two from two at the London Sevens on Saturday.

The Blitzboks won 17-7 after leading 7-0 at half-time.

The Springbok Sevens side ran in three tries through Ryan Oosthuizen, skipper Philip Snyman and Werner Kok. Branco du Preez landed one conversion.

Meanwhile, Canada could only manage a single try through Harry Jones in the second-half with Nathan Hirayama slotting the conversion.

Earlier in the day, the Blitzboks triumphed over the Russians 31-0 in their opening Pool D clash.

Later on Saturday, Neil Powell's men play their final pool match against Samoa 17:04 (SA time).

The South Africans trail Fiji by four points and need to overhaul the high-flying South Sea side to maintain their status as the top side in the world.

The knockout rounds will be played on Sunday. 

Scorers:

South Africa 

Tries: Ryan Oosthuizen, Philip Snyman, Werner Kok

Conversion: Branco du Preez 

Canada

Try: Harry Jones

Conversion: Nathan Hirayama

Junior Boks make 4 changes for Ireland clash

2018-06-02 13:52

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

