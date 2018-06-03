Blitzboks cruise into London Sevens final, set to face Fiji

Cape Town - The Blitzboks are into the final of the London Sevens after thrashing England 29-19 in a semi-final encounter.

In front of vocal home support for England, it was South Africa who scored first as Werner Kok took advantage of a turnover to skip away for a converted try under the posts.

England hit back almost immediately with Phil Burgess the man to round off a period of excellent ball retention by the hosts who levelled the scores up at 7-7 with his converted score.

On the stroke of half-time, the Blitzboks were once again in the lead as captain Philip Snyman broke down the blindside from a ruck to catch the England defence unawares.

The try was unconverted and the Blitzboks went into the break 12-7 up.

A mistake early in the second half saw England lose control of the ball on their own try line. Stedman Gans collected and off-loaded to Seabelo Senatla who had the easiest of scores. It was his 221st try in World Sevens rugby.

Geduld could not convert as South Africa led 17-7 with 6 minutes to play.

Roared on by their supporters, England were next to score with Burgess getting his second try of the match which was converted by Tom Mitchell to make the score 17-14.

The match continued at a relentless pace and the Blitzboks extended their lead thanks to Stedman Gans who crashed over near the posts for a converted trey after a brilliant break by Senatla.

The Blitzboks now led 24-14 with two minutes left.

Justin Geduld put the nail in England's coffin with a try in the left-hand corner after more brilliant defence forced yet another turnover as the Blitzboks led 29-14.

Dan Norton scored a consolation try after the hooter sounded but it was too little too late for the hosts.

South Africa will now face Fiji in the final of the tournament.

The match kicks off at 18:57 (SA time).