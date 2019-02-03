NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks crash to England in Sydney Sevens QF

2019-02-03 06:32
Zain Davids
Zain Davids
Cape Town - The Blitzboks have crashed out of the Sydney Sevens after losing their quarter-final match against England.

South Africa went down 26-5 after England led 14-0 at half-time in a dominant display over the 2018 Sevens World Series champions.

England scored four tries in the encounter through Charton Kerr, Tom Mitchell, Phil Burgess and Tom Bowen with Daniel Bibby landing three conversions.

The Blitzboks had pulled themselves back into the match just after half-time thanks to an unconverted Zain Davids but England powered away in the final minutes for an emphatic win. 

South Africa now face Spain at 06:54 (SA time) in the 5th place semi-final. 

blitzboks  |  sydney sevens  |  rugby

 

