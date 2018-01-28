Blitzboks blown away in Sydney final

Cape Town - Australia have won their home Sydney Sevens title with a comprehensive 29-0 thrashing of the South African sevens team in the final at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.



After a nervous start with mistakes by both teams, it was Australia who made much of the early play with the Blitzboks defence tested, but holding strong initially.



The Blitzboks then looked as if they had managed to open the scoring in the fifth minute when Rosko Specman collected a kick-ahead from Justin Geduld, but brilliant defence by Australia saw him put a foot in touch just before dotting down.

The home side broke the deadlock with a minute to go to half-time when captain Lewis Holland bust through two tackles and scored a converted try under the uprights for Australia to lead 7-0.

With the hooter having sounded for half-time, Australia struck again.

From the kick-off, they worked the ball for veteran James Stannard who burst through the middle for another converted try and a 14-0 half-time lead.

The Blitzboks needed a fast start in the second half and Werner Kock seemed to provide a spark with a strong break in the opening minute.

He lost possession, however, after some excellent Australian defence to turn the ball over to the home side.

The first score of the second half came the way of the home side with John Porch running onto a grubber from Stannard to push the score out to 19-0.

And another score soon followed, this time courtesy of Benjamin O'Donnell in the left-hand corner as Australia built an unassailable 24-0 lead with two minutes left in the match.

O'Donnell then added a second as Australia rubbed salt into the Blitzboks' wounds with their fifth try and a 29-0 lead, sending the home supporters into delirium.

The Blitzboks will look for revenge as the Sevens circuit moves to Hamilton in New Zealand on the weekend of February 3-4.