Blitzboks beaten in Las Vegas semi-finals

Cape Town - The South African Sevens team have failed to reach the final of the World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in Las Vegas after going down to Argentina in the semi-finals.

Argentina won 12-10 after leading 7-5 at half-time.

A brace of tries by Siviwe Soyizwapi, the second of which was controversial in its awarding by the TMO, wasn't good enough to see Neil Powell's men into the final.

Argentina scored tries by Matias Osadczuk and Renzo Barbier, while Gaston Revol added the deciding conversion.

The Blitzboks will play Fiji in the bronze medal match after their shock 19-7 semi-final defeat against hosts, the USA.

The bronze medal match will kick off at 02:00 SA time, with the final between the USA and Argentina scheduled for 02:30 SA time.