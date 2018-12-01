Blitzboks beaten by Fiji in Dubai extra-time thriller

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens side finished their Dubai Sevens campaign on a low note after losing a thrilling 5th place playoff match against Fiji on Saturday.

The Fijians scored a try in the sudden death extra-time period to win 24-19.

A hat-trick by young gun Muller du Plessis had given the Blitzboks a 19-14 lead heading into the final seconds, before Fiji levelled matters in the last move of regulation time (19-all).

The islanders missed the conversion to seal the contest but made sure of the win in extra-time.

Earlier on Saturday, the Blitzboks thumped Scotland 29-0 in the Plate playoffs, having lost 22-5 to England in the Cup quarter-finals.



On Friday, the Blitzboks, who are the reigning World Rugby Sevens Series champions, beat Zimbabwe 31-0 and Samoa 19-12, but lost 19-12 to Argentina.

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Muller du Plessis (3)



Conversion: Dewald Human (2)

Fiji

Tries: Mesu Kunalolo, Aminiasi Tuimaba (2), Waisea Nacuqu



Conversion: Nacuqu, Vatemo Ravouvou