Blitzboks beat Samoa, set up USA semi-final

Cape Town - The South African Sevens team have beaten Samoa in their Cup quarter-final at the World Rugby Singapore Sevens leg on Sunday.

The Blitzboks won 21-12.

Neil Powell's men will face log-leaders, the USA, in the semi-finals after they accounted for Argentina 12-10.

In the second semi-final, Fiji, who beat New Zealand 19-5, will take on England, who proved far too strong for Australia, triumphing 31-19.

The SA v USA match will take place at 09:50 SA time, followed by the Fiji v England clash at 10:12 SA time.

The final is scheduled for 13:00 SA time.