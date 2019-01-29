NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzbok veteran: 'We are not executing as well as we can'

2019-01-29 20:33
Branco du Preez
Branco du Preez (Getty Images)
Cape Town - As the Blitzboks look to improve on their slow start to the World Sevens Series, veteran sweeper, Branco du Preez believes the team need to execute better to help them turn the corner. 

Du Preez also believes the team's attention to detail will come under scrutiny this week, as they prepare for the HSBC Sydney Sevens, the fourth of ten tournaments in the series. 

“We are not far off in terms of what we are doing, but I do feel we are not executing as well as we can,” Du Preez said. “We know what works for us, and we still believe in that, but the small details are not being applied properly.”

Du Preez, who will be playing in his 65th tournament for South Africa, said if the team could improve on the finer details of their game, there is no reason why they cannot return home on Monday with smiles on their faces.

“We were a bit rushed at times in Hamilton and that cramped our style,” he said. “Taking a step back in order to take two forward will work fine for us, I believe.”

The Sydney Sevens sees the Blitzboks drawn in Pool A with Australia, Argentina and Tonga.

Read more on:    blitzboks  |  sydney sevens  |  branco du preez  |  sevens  |  rugby

 

