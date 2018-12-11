NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

At least 2 Blitzboks under the knife

2018-12-11 06:43
Werner Kok
Werner Kok (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Two Springbok Sevens stalwarts will go under the knife this week after picking up injuries in this past weekend’s Cape Town Sevens.

Justin Geduld will have a procedure on Tuesday to remove cartilage from his knee, while Werner Kok suffered some facial fractures and underwent surgery on Monday.

Kok is expected to make a full recovery for the next leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series - in Hamilton, New Zealand on January 26-27.

Meanwhile, the team’s medical staff are awaiting the results of scans on captain Philip Snyman (shoulder) and Muller du Plessis (rib), neither of whom featured on the second day’s play at the Cape Town Sevens.
 
An update on the availability of Geduld, Snyman and Du Plessis for the Hamilton tournament will be made in due course.

The Blitzboks finished third in Cape Town after beating New Zealand 10-5 in the Bronze Final.

The third place in Cape Town also moved the team up the World Rugby Sevens Series standings and they will travel to New Zealand in fifth place overall, where they were drawn in the same pool as Scotland, France and Kenya.

The current World Rugby Sevens Series standings (top 5):

1. USA 38 points

2. New Zealand 37

3. Fiji 35

4. England 30

5. South Africa 29

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Another former Bok dies of Motor Neurone Disease Naka shooting: Os du Randt asked to safeguard bullets Rassie confirms: I won't coach beyond 2019 Matfield cites family, SuperSport job as reasons for saying NO to Bulls coaching role Rassie: I won't 'cheapen' the transformation process
5 talking points: Cape Town Sevens Bulls coach: Pote Human to the rescue? Specman says goodbye to Blitzboks with Dream Team accolade Chiefs legend agrees with decision to part ways with Solinas India's Pant ties AB's record for Test catches

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 