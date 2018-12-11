At least 2 Blitzboks under the knife

Cape Town - Two Springbok Sevens stalwarts will go under the knife this week after picking up injuries in this past weekend’s Cape Town Sevens.



Justin Geduld will have a procedure on Tuesday to remove cartilage from his knee, while Werner Kok suffered some facial fractures and underwent surgery on Monday.



Kok is expected to make a full recovery for the next leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series - in Hamilton, New Zealand on January 26-27.



Meanwhile, the team’s medical staff are awaiting the results of scans on captain Philip Snyman (shoulder) and Muller du Plessis (rib), neither of whom featured on the second day’s play at the Cape Town Sevens.



An update on the availability of Geduld, Snyman and Du Plessis for the Hamilton tournament will be made in due course.



The Blitzboks finished third in Cape Town after beating New Zealand 10-5 in the Bronze Final.

The third place in Cape Town also moved the team up the World Rugby Sevens Series standings and they will travel to New Zealand in fifth place overall, where they were drawn in the same pool as Scotland, France and Kenya.

The current World Rugby Sevens Series standings (top 5):

1. USA 38 points

2. New Zealand 37

3. Fiji 35

4. England 30

5. South Africa 29