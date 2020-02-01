Angelo Davids hat-trick sees Blitzboks beat France in Sydney

Cape Town - Angelo Davids starred again as the Blitzboks go two from two, as South Africa defeat France in their Sydney Sevens Pool B clash on Saturday.

The Blitzboks won 24-12 after leading 19-7 at half-time.

South Africa scored four tries thanks to a hat-trick by Davids and a try by JC Pretorius. Selvyn Davids landed two conversions.

Meanwhile, the French replied with two tries through a brace by Sacha Valleau. Jean Pascal Barraque slotted a conversion.

Earlier in the day, Angelo Davis scored a hat-trick in their opening Pool B clash against Argentina, South Africa went on to win 52-14.

South Africa's next Pool B game will be against Samoa on Sunday (02:51 SA time).

Teams:

South Africa

Tries: Angelo Davids (3), JC Pretorius

Conversions: Selvyn Davids (2)

France

Tries: Sacha Valleau (2)

Conversion: Jean Pascal Barraque

- Compiled by Lynn Butler