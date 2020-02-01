NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Angelo Davids hat-trick sees Blitzboks beat France in Sydney

2020-02-01 09:53
Angelo Davids
Angelo Davids (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Angelo Davids starred again as the Blitzboks go two from two, as South Africa defeat France in their Sydney Sevens Pool B clash on Saturday.

The Blitzboks won 24-12 after leading 19-7 at half-time.

South Africa scored four tries thanks to a hat-trick by Davids and a try by JC Pretorius. Selvyn Davids landed two conversions.

Meanwhile, the French replied with two tries through a brace by Sacha Valleau. Jean Pascal Barraque slotted a conversion.

Earlier in the day, Angelo Davis scored a hat-trick in their opening Pool B clash against Argentina, South Africa went on to win 52-14.

South Africa's next Pool B game will be against Samoa on Sunday (02:51 SA time).

Teams:

South Africa

Tries: Angelo Davids (3), JC Pretorius

Conversions: Selvyn Davids (2)

France

Tries: Sacha Valleau (2)

Conversion: Jean Pascal Barraque

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ackermann robbed at gunpoint while on holiday in SA Prince urges CSA to 'confront brutal facts' on Kolpak issue Sharks down Bulls in scrappy Super Rugby opener Chiefs start slow, end fast to power past Blues Willemse needs more than flair to be world-class No 10
Prince urges CSA to 'confront brutal facts' on Kolpak issue Star youngster picks Durham over Cape Cobras Former ref Jackson named Super Rugby's tackle guru Bafana star arrives in Spain to complete Mallorca move Swys: Stormers pack could give them a Super Rugby edge

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 