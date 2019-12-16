NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

3 Blitzboks crack nod for Cape Town Dream Team

2019-12-16 12:45
Rosko Specman
Rosko Specman (Getty images)
Herman Mostert - Sport24

Cape Town - Three Blitzboks have cracked the nod for the Cape Town Sevens Dream Team.

The Springbok Sevens side lost 7-5 to New Zealand in the Cup final but there was some consolation for JC Pretorius, Rosko Specman and Ruhan Nel whose efforts were recognised by organisers.

The Blitzboks were without Nel in the final as the midfielder picked up a hand injury in their 21-14 semi-final win against France.

But it was enough for him to earn Dream Team honours as he finished as South Africa's top try-scorer at this weekend's event, crossing the whitewash five times.

The rest of the Dream Team comprises Kenya's Alvin Otieno, New Zealand's Scott Curry, Ireland's Jordan Conroy and France's Jean-Pascal Barraque.

The Blitzboks, who beat the All Blacks Sevens 15-0 in the Dubai final last weekend, are now level at the top of the standings with the Kiwis on 41 points apiece.

 

