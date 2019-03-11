NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Dream Team reward for Blitzboks duo

2019-03-11 08:25
Cape Town - Two Springbok Sevens players have cracked the nod for this past weekend's Canada Sevens Dream team.

The Blitzboks stormed to the title with a 21-12 win over France in the Cup Final in Vancouver.

Selvyn Davids and JC Pretorius were the two South Africans picked in the Dream Team for the event.

WATCH: Selvyn Davids' incredible soccer skills leads to Blitzbok try

Runners-up France had two players - Stephen Parez and JP Barraque - while the rest of the team consisted of Canada's Connor Braid, USA's Stephen Tomasin and Samoa's Tofatu Solia.

South Africa started the tournament fifth on the overall log, a point behind England in fourth.

But the Vancouver win pushed them nine points clear of England and back into fourth and Olympic qualification criteria.

 

