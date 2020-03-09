NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

1 Blitzbok named in Vancouver Dream Team

2020-03-09 10:29
Muller du Plessis is the only South African named in the Dream Team following the Vancouver Sevens.

The Blitzboks finished fourth after losing 26-19 to hosts Canada in the Bronze Final on Sunday.

New Zealand, who beat Australia 17-14 in the Cup Final, have two players in the Dream Team - Tim Mikkelson and Caleb Clarke.

The rest of the comprise two each from Australia (Lachie Anderson and Lachie Miller) and Canada (Harry Jones and Nathan Hirayama).

Meanwhile, the Blitzboks remain in second place on the overall World Rugby Sevens Series standings, 11 points behind New Zealand.

The next tournament is the London Sevens on 23-24 May, followed by Paris on 30-31 May.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

 

