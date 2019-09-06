Cape Town - Former Springbok legend Chester Williams has passed away, SA Rugby confirmed to Sport24 on Friday.

The 49-year-old died from a sudden heart attack.



Williams was part of Springbok 1995 Rugby World Cup winning squad.

He played 27 Tests for the Boks between 1993 and 2000, scoring 14 tries in that time.

Since retiring he has been active on the coaching circuit including stints with the Springbok Sevens team, Super Rugby's Cats and the Pumas.

Williams was the head rugby coach for the University of Western Cape (UWC). The university's media manager tweeted that he was in contact with Williams on Friday morning.

Less than two months ago, Williams' Springbok wing partner James Small died at the age of 50, also from a heart attack.

More to follow ...



