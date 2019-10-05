Cape Town - Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe has eased fears over his ankle by assuring fans all is fine with his leg.
Kolbe, 25, limped off in the dying seconds of Friday's 49-3 rout over Italy in Shizuoka, prompting fears his World Cup campaign may be in jeopardy.
Kolbe injured the same leg, also in the closing stages of the Springboks' opening 23-13 defeat to New Zealand.
The star wing, who plays his rugby for Toulouse in France's Top 14, scored two tries in the win over the Azzurri - and picked up the man of the match accolade for his efforts.
??100m ran (2nd Most)— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 4, 2019
??Three Clean Breaks (Most)
??Four Defenders Beaten (Third most)
??Two tries
The @mastercard Player of the Match for #RSAvITA was Cheslin Kolbe of @Springboks #POTM #RWC2019 #StartSomethingPriceless pic.twitter.com/CHklFDutc8