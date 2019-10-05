Cape Town - Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe has eased fears over his ankle by assuring fans all is fine with his leg.

Kolbe, 25, limped off in the dying seconds of Friday's 49-3 rout over Italy in Shizuoka, prompting fears his World Cup campaign may be in jeopardy.

Kolbe injured the same leg, also in the closing stages of the Springboks' opening 23-13 defeat to New Zealand.

The star wing, who plays his rugby for Toulouse in France's Top 14, scored two tries in the win over the Azzurri - and picked up the man of the match accolade for his efforts.