Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has confirmed that centre Jesse Kriel is suffering from a slight hamstring strain.

The 25-year-old was a substitute in last weekend's 23-13 loss to the All Blacks in South Africa's 2019 World Cup opener, but he was not named in the squad for Saturday's must-win clash against Namibia in Toyota.

Erasmus has made wholesale changes to his side, and given that most players were replaced it was somewhat surprising to see first-choice No 13 Lukhanyo Am retained for Namibia.

At a press conference following his team announcement on Wednesday, however, Erasmus explained that Kriel had suffered a knock to his hamstring.

The decision to leave him out of Saturday's match is precautionary, Erasmus says, with Kriel expected to having recovered fully in time for next Friday's clash (October 4) against Italy.

Am will be partnered by Springbok veteran Francois Steyn in midfield on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 11:45 (SA time).

Teams:

South Africa

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Schalk Brits (captain), 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Francois Louw, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Vincent Koch, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Steven Kitshoff, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Eben Etzebeth, 19 Siya Kolisi, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Damian de Allende, 23 Cheslin Kolbe

Namibia

TBA