Cape Town - The Springboks reported no major injury concerns following their decisive 49-3 Pool B victory over Italy at the Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA on Friday.

The team travelled by bullet train to Kobe on Saturday with only wing Cheslin Kolbe not absolutely certain to be available for selection for the final pool match against Canada on Tuesday.

Kolbe twisted his left ankle in the final minutes of the match and was withdrawn as a precaution.

Kolbe was X-rayed following the match - which proved to be clear - and was walking normally on Saturday.

“We have the usual bumps and bruises following a match but otherwise we’re in a good space,” said Rassie Erasmus, South Africa’s director of rugby.

“Cheslin’s ankle is a little stiff but he could probably play on Tuesday at a push. We’re in the fortunate space of having a full squad to pick from.”

Star No 8 Duane Vermeulen was also cleared after he was on the receiving end of a shocking 'double' tip tackle which saw Italian loosehead Andrea Lovotti red carded early in the second half.

Kolbe scored two tries in the win over Italy - on the way to being awarded the man of the match prize - to take his Test tally to seven in 12 Tests since making his debut 13 months ago.

Fellow wing Makazole Mapimpi scored his 11th in as many Tests - and collected nine stitches in a forehead gash - while there were others for hooker Bongi Mbonambi, centre Lukhanyo Am, replacement hooker Malcolm Marx and a career first for lock RG Snyman.

The win moved the Springboks to the top of Pool B on points difference from Italy, although New Zealand have a game in hand.

The Springboks will name their team to meet Canada on Sunday.