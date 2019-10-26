*** KICK-OFF IS AT 11:00 SA TIME ***
OFFICIALS
The referee is Jerome Garces of France. This will be his 15th Test as a referee with South Africa involved and his 57th Test match in his career.
South Africa have only won four out of the 14 previous Tests with Garces in charge.
The Assistant Referees are Wayne Barnes of England and Ben O’Keeffe of New Zealand while Ben Skeen, also from New Zealand, will be the TMO.
DID YOU KNOW?
The total Test caps for the Springbok starting line-up is 677.
There are 213 caps in the backline with 464 caps among the forwards.
On the bench there are a further 301 caps.
STATS AND FACTS
Wales and South Africa have played 35 Test since 1906 of which 21 were played in Wales, 10 in South Africa and 4 on neutral ground.
Of the 35 Tests, South Africa have won 28, lost 6 with one Test drawn for a win percentage of 80%.
SPRINGBOK TEAM PHOTO
REMINDER...
England beat defending champions New Zealand 19-7 in the first semi-final to book their spot in the final.
PREVIOUS WORLD CUP MATCHES
GOOD NEWS - OR IS IT?
The Springboks have never lost to Wales at a Rugby World Cup, winning both their previous clashes.
But, will it be a case of 'third time lucky' for the Welsh ... ?
TEAM LINE-UPS
Wales
15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 George North, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Gareth Davies, 8 Ross Moriarty, 7 Justin Tipuric, 6 Aaron Wainwright, 5 Alun Wyn Jones, 4 Jake Ball, 3 Tomas Francis, 2 Ken Owens, 1 Wyn Jones
Substitutes: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Adam Beard, 20 Aaron Shingler, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Rhys Patchell, 23 Owen Watkin
South Africa
15 Willie le Roux, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira
Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Francois Louw, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn
AND THE LOSER PLAYS...
Whoever loses the match will face the All Blacks in the third-place playoff on Friday, November 1.
AND THE WINNER PLAYS...
Whoever emerges victorious will face England in the final on Saturday, November 2 in Yokohama.
WELCOME!
LIVE scoring from the second Rugby World Cup semi-final between South Africa and Wales from Yokohama.