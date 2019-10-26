08:49:14PM

OFFICIALS

The referee is Jerome Garces of France. This will be his 15th Test as a referee with South Africa involved and his 57th Test match in his career.

South Africa have only won four out of the 14 previous Tests with Garces in charge.

The Assistant Referees are Wayne Barnes of England and Ben O’Keeffe of New Zealand while Ben Skeen, also from New Zealand, will be the TMO.