Good morning and welcome to Rugby World Cup final day!
The Springboks take on England at 11:00 and the buzz on social media is already building as South Africa looks to land its 3rd World Cup crown.
We'll be bringing you all of the best build-up between now and kick-off and we will have Herman Mostert providing you with live updates during the match if you can't get near a television for whatever reason.
We've got you covered!
OFFICIALS
Frenchman Jerome Garces will referee Saturday's Rugby World Cup final.
Garces will be assisted by compatriot Romain Poite and New Zealand's Ben O'Keeffe, with another Kiwi, Ben Skeen, the television match official (TMO).
Garces will be the first Frenchman to take charge of a Rugby World Cup final and is a familiar face for the Springboks.
He was the referee in their 19-16 semi-final win over Wales last weekend, as well as the 23-13 defeat to New Zealand earlier in the tournament.
The Springboks do not boast the best record under Garces, having won five and lost 10 of the Tests he's officiated for them.
BRONZE FOR NEW ZEALAND
The All Blacks defeated Wales 40-17 in Friday's third-place play-off.
'THE RUCK'
Sport24's Lloyd Burnard and rugby scribe Herman Mostert discuss the Springboks' chances in the Rugby World Cup final against England in Japan.
TEAMS
England
15 Elliot Daly, 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Manu Tuilagi, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Sam Underhill, 6 Tom Curry, 5 Courtney Lawes, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Mako Vunipola
Substitutes: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Dan Cole, 19 George Kruis, 20 Mark Wilson, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Henry Slade, 23 Jonathan Joseph
South Africa
15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira
Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Francois Louw, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn
WELCOME!
LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and England in Yokohama.