01:06:53PM

OFFICIALS

Frenchman Jerome Garces will referee Saturday's Rugby World Cup final.

Garces will be assisted by compatriot Romain Poite and New Zealand's Ben O'Keeffe, with another Kiwi, Ben Skeen, the television match official (TMO).

Garces will be the first Frenchman to take charge of a Rugby World Cup final and is a familiar face for the Springboks.

He was the referee in their 19-16 semi-final win over Wales last weekend, as well as the 23-13 defeat to New Zealand earlier in the tournament.

The Springboks do not boast the best record under Garces, having won five and lost 10 of the Tests he's officiated for them.